The Minister for Information, Fatimatu Abubakar, has praised the Right to Information Commission for the significant rise in requests for information under the Right to Information (RTI) law.

She noted that, the number of requests surged from 785 in 2022 to 1,749 in 2023, attributing this increase to a growing culture of accountability and citizen engagement.

Ms Abubakar expressed her commendation during a courtesy visit by the Right to Information Commission on Wednesday, June 26.

She highlighted the importance of transparency and public access to information in promoting good governance.

During the meeting, Yaw Sarpong, the Executive Secretary of the Commission, raised concerns about a decrease in the number of annual reports submitted by public institutions to the Commission.

He underscored the Commission’s commitment to improving compliance by creating a user-friendly template on its website to facilitate easier submission of reports.

Mr. Sarpong also mentioned that the Commission has initiated programs aimed at increasing regional participation and enhancing public awareness about the RTI law.

These efforts are geared towards fostering greater transparency and accountability across public institutions in Ghana.

