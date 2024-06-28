Apostle Eric Nyamekye, Chairman of the Church of Pentecost, has called on traditional leaders to promote moral uprightness among the people of the community they serve.

“We must integrate moral vision into the concept of our national development and better still make it its condition…We need the discipline of living by these values and be intentional that we see behavioural change,” he said.

Apostle Nyamekye made the call at the 2024 Royals Conference organised by the CoP at Gomoa-Fetteh in the Central Region.

The two-day event will focus on the need for a national moral vision for development.

It is on the theme: “Moral Vision and Development: The Role of Traditional Rulers”.

According to Apostle Nyamekye, moral principles would lead to the development of robust institutions and structures that would strengthen the nation at large.

He argued that the morals, actions, and attitudes of the citizens determined the course of the country’s growth.

Apostle Nyamekye noted that people who had conflicting values saw progress to be a “mountain to climb.”

He urged traditional leaders to set good examples and uphold morality.

Apostle Nyamekye appealed to the traditional leaders to help stop illegal mining since the forest reserves and water resources were being destroyed.

He tasked them to adopt a generational mindset and fulfil their responsibilities to safeguard the country’s natural resources so that future generations could benefit in the same way that they profited from their predecessors.

Mr Stephen Asamoah Boateng, Minister of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, said traditional leaders could motivate and influence people toward a common goal.

“Let us also be committed to the laws of our country as traditional leaders. Remember the world is run on discipline and not on our feelings,” he stated.

Mr Boateng encouraged them to safeguard the sanctity and dignity of the Chieftaincy institution and ensure its preservation.

He urged them to embrace diversity and promote unity in their words and deeds.

In an interview, Nana Kwesi Bosomprah, the Omanhene of the Goaso Traditional Council, urged traditional leaders to work with the church to develop the country.

