Former Member of Parliament for Manhyia North, Collins Owusu Amankwah has said he would be shocked to see former General Secretary of the Convention People’s Party (CPP), Nana Yaa Akyempim Jantuah, in heaven.

During their appearance on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Thursday to discuss national issues, he said Ms. Jantuah is very “diabolic” when it comes to economic matters.

He humorously stated, “If I meet you in heaven, I will just throw you down. I will protest for you to come down. If I see you there, I will bring you down.”

In response, Nana Yaa Jantuah said her Christian faith assures her a place in heaven.

“I am a born-again Christian, and I am sure I will go to heaven and leave you behind. Do you know the way to heaven?” she retorted.

Listen to their exchanges in audio below:

