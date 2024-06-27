The founder and President of IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe, has reacted to reports that Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer, has chosen Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh (NAPO), the Minister for Energy, as his running mate for the 2024 elections.

In a Facebook post on June 27, 2024, Mr. Cudjoe expressed reservations about NAPO’s suitability due to his past controversial statements and actions.

He acknowledged Napo’s professional demeanor, particularly during his tenure as the ranking member of the health committee in Parliament under the late Atta Mills, where Mr. Cudjoe admired his professionalism.

However, Mr. Cudjoe criticized Napo for what he described as “notorious public comments” on critical issues, suggesting that these could make him a challenging choice as a running mate.

He also highlighted concerns about NAPO’s stewardship of the energy sector, referencing a reported $2 billion deficit, and questioned the economic impact of the Free Senior High School (SHS) policy which NAPO implemented as Minister of Education.

Mr. Cudjoe concluded that, Napo needs to address these issues seriously and be prepared to defend his record.

According to reports, Dr. Bawumia presented NAPO as his running mate during a meeting with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on June 25, 2024, at the Jubilee House.

After Bawumia’s presentation, President Akufo-Addo reportedly offered advice and accepted Bawumia’s choice.

Napo, who has been in Parliament since 2008 and served in various capacities including as Education Minister and currently as Energy Minister, faces scrutiny as he prepares for the upcoming elections.

