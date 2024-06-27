On Thursday, June 27, a protest took place at the High Court in connection with the ongoing ambulance purchase trial involving Minority Leader Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson and the third accused, Richard Jakpa.

Protesters gathered at the forecourt of the Law Court Complex following the fourth proceeding of the trial, demonstrating their support for Dr Ato Forson.

The demonstrators chanted local Ghanaian songs, with red cloth strips tied around their necks as a symbol of solidarity.

Notably, for the first time, traditional rulers from the Central Region were present at the court to show their support for Dr Forson.

Members of Parliament from the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), along with the Central Regional Chairman of the party, also attended the Law Complex to back the Minority Leader.

After the proceedings, NDC National Communications Officer Sammy Gyamfi briefed the media, accusing the Attorney General of displaying ignorance.

He argued that the only person whose case has weakened and whose character has been revealed as dishonourable throughout the trial is not Richard Jakpa or Dr. Ato Forson, but rather Attorney General Godfred Dame.

Mr Gyamfi claimed that evidence presented by the third accused, Mr Jakpa, during cross-examination indicated that it was the Attorney General who first suggested a meeting with Mr Jakpa.

He emphasised that this revelation has significant implications for the integrity of the prosecution’s case.

READ ALSO: