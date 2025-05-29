Effutu NDC sympathizers protest Mahama’s new MCE nominee

A group of National Democratic Congress (NDC) foot soldiers and local executives in the Effutu Constituency have staged a protest against President John Dramani Mahama’s nomination of Rev. Atta Mensah as the new Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for the area.

The demonstration follows the rejection of the initial nominee, Abraham Henry Arthur, who secured only 9 out of 26 votes from Assembly Members.

In response, President Mahama nominated Rev. Atta Mensah as a replacement. However, some party members have rejected the new nominee, insisting that Rev. Mensah is not their preferred candidate.

The protesters are calling on the President to reinstate Abraham Henry Arthur, whom they say has already done significant groundwork in the constituency and enjoys broad support from party members.

“We were not involved in the process, and we believe the decision does not reflect the will of the grassroots,” said Bernard Mensah, who spoke on behalf of some branch executives.

They are urging President Mahama to reconsider the nomination in the interest of party unity and effective local development.

Source: Kofi Adjei

