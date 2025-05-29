Suspect arrested in connection with robbery at Offinso Abofour

The Ashanti North Regional Police Command has arrested a suspect, identified only as Seidu, for his alleged involvement in a robbery at Offinso Abofour.

The Police believe he may be connected to a network responsible for a series of robbery cases reported across the country.

In a statement, the Police said Seidu was arrested on Saturday, May 25, 2025, during a targeted operation by its intelligence and tactical teams.

Preliminary investigations revealed that a quantity of gold and an unspecified amount of cash were stolen during the robbery.

The suspect is currently in custody and assisting with investigations, as efforts are underway to apprehend his accomplices.

The Ashanti North Regional Command has reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring safety and security across the region and has urged residents to provide any information that may lead to the arrest of the remaining suspects.

Source: Adomonline.com

ALSO READ: