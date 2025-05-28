7 convicted for robbery and murder of former Sogakope Assembly Member

The Ho High Court has convicted and sentenced seven individuals in connection with the 2020 robbery and murder of former Sogakope Assembly Member, Mawutor Adzahli.

The judgement, delivered on May 22 by Justice John Ekow Mensah, saw three of the accused—Richard Adikyere, Stephen Adzibolo, and Emmanuel Hedzro—found guilty of robbery and murder.

Adikyere was sentenced to life imprisonment, while Adzibolo and Hedzro each received 47 years in prison.

Four other accused persons—Samuel Kofi Zotorvi, Christian Zotorvi, Michael Sam, and Obed Ayornu—pleaded guilty during the course of the trial.

Samuel and Christian Zotorvi were each handed 15-year sentences, while Michael Sam and Obed Ayornu were sentenced to 20 years each.

The details were contained in a statement issued by the Public Affairs Unit of the Volta Regional Police Command and signed by DSP Felix Danku. The police confirmed that the convicts are currently serving their sentences at the Ho Central Prisons.

The gruesome crime occurred on March 1, 2020, when the assailants broke into Mawutor Adzahli’s residence in Sogakope using cement blocks. Armed with a pump-action gun and two pistols—one of which had been stolen during an earlier robbery—they shot him three times at close range, targeting his head and chest.

A post-mortem conducted at the Sogakope District Hospital confirmed the fatal injuries. The attackers also made away with a substantial amount of money from the home.

Police investigations led to the arrest of the suspects in various locations, including Ashaiman. Among the key pieces of evidence was a confession from Richard Adikyere, who admitted to firing the fatal shots.

Source: Adomonline.com

