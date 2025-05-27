Otto Addo determined to defeat Nigeria as Black Stars eye Unity Cup final

Black Stars head coach Otto Addo has expressed his determination to secure a win against Nigeria as Ghana prepares to reignite their fierce West African rivalry in the 2025 Unity Cup.

The highly anticipated match will take place on Wednesday night at the Gtech Community Stadium in London. Despite being a friendly, both teams are eager to assert dominance.

At a pre-match press conference, Addo stressed the importance of the game for team morale and national pride.

“We lost the last friendly, so we really want to beat them this time. I know about the rivalry, so games like these are very important. A win here will get the fans behind us, so we will do everything to win,” said the former Borussia Dortmund talent coach.

Although several key players have been rested for the four-nation tournament, Addo emphasized that the team’s objective remains unchanged.

“It’s a friendly but not really a friendly. We want our people to be proud of us. It’s always about who has the better team. We know it will be tough, but we want to win,” he added.

The winner of the Ghana-Nigeria clash will advance to the final on Saturday, May 31, to face either Jamaica or Trinidad and Tobago.