Unity Cup tournament a platform to assess new players – Otto Addo

Black Stars head coach Otto Addo says the upcoming 2025 Unity Cup is a valuable chance to assess new players.

The four-time African champions are set to participate in the four-nation tournament in London this week, where they will face arch-rivals Nigeria in their opening match.

The winner of that tie will go on to play either Trinidad and Tobago or Jamaica in the final.

Ghana’s 23-man squad for the competition notably excludes several key players, including Thomas Partey, Mohammed Kudus, Antoine Semenyo, and Inaki Williams.

Speaking to the media ahead of the tournament, Addo emphasized the importance of using the games as a testing ground for new players ahead of the Black Stars’ 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying matches against Chad and Mali later this year.

“This tournament offers us a great opportunity to assess players and determine who is ready for top-level competition. We’re grateful for this chance, especially as we prepare for the World Cup qualifiers in September,” he said.

“There are still many unanswered questions about certain players, and I’m excited to give young and emerging talents a chance to prove themselves. By the end of this tournament, we expect to have more clarity.”

Ghana will face Nigeria on Wednesday, May 28, at the Gtech Community Stadium in Brentford.