Black Stars hold final training ahead of Unity Cup clash with Nigeria

The Black Stars of Ghana held their final training session on Monday night as they gear up for their Unity Cup showdown against Nigeria on Wednesday.

The highly anticipated encounter between the two West African rivals will take place at the Gtech Community Stadium in London.

All 23 players called up for the match took part in the session, as the Black Stars finalised preparations for the crucial tie.

Kick-off is set for 18:00 GMT.

In the tournament’s opening match, Jamaica edged Trinidad & Tobago 3-2 on Tuesday night.

A victory for Ghana over Nigeria would set up a final showdown against the Reggae Boyz on Saturday, May 31.

Below are photos from Ghana’s final training session.