Otto Addo eyes victory over Nigeria in Unity Cup clash

Black Stars head coach Otto Addo is aiming for a win against Nigeria as Ghana gears up for a high-stakes Unity Cup encounter in London.

The two West African rivals are set to face off tonight at the Gtech Community Stadium, with kick-off scheduled for 18:00 GMT.

Ghana enters the match in strong form, having recorded back-to-back wins over Chad and Madagascar in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Speaking ahead of the match, Addo underscored the importance of the game, despite it being tagged as a friendly.

“I think everyone knows what it’s about. Surely, it’s a friendly game, but it’s not really a friendly game,” Addo stated.

“So yeah, we know what it’s about, and we want our people to be proud of us. We want our people to talk from a certain perspective, and surely, it’s always about who has the better team.

“Sometimes margins can decide the outcome. Normally, to be honest, we are on the same level. But yeah, we’re hoping that we will win and be successful. It’s going to be tough, but I’m sure we can do it,” he added.

The winner of tonight’s match will advance to Saturday’s final against Jamaica, who booked their place with a win over Trinidad & Tobago on Tuesday.