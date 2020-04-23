Chairman of The Church of Pentecost, Apostle Eric Nyamekye, has underscored the importance of fasting and prayers in this coronavirus era.

ALSO READ:

He said though the fight against the pandemic is science driven, the spiritual aspect also plays a crucial role in finding a cure.

Apostle Nyamekye was reacting to concerns raised by many after the Christian Council of Ghana declared a three-day national prayer and fasting session to pacify the land of Ghana.

The critics believe the COVID-19 pandemic is beyond spirituality, thus, fasting and prayers are needless.

However, Apostle Nyamekye on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Thursday said the role of the church at this time cannot be under-estimated.

“We believe in science but God is supreme. He gave the scientists the knowledge so it is important we seek the face of God,” he stressed.

The Church of Pentecost Chairman maintained that, seeking the face of God in these trying times will bring the solution quicker than what we have now.

“The fasting and prayers are not only for coronavirus. It is also to ask for forgiveness for God to heal Ghana and revive our economy so it is important everyone joins,” he appealed.

Apostle Nyamekye appealed to all Ghanaians to join the three-day fasting and prayers which begins on Friday, April 24, 2020 and ends on Sunday, April 26, 2020 to pacify the land.