The District Pastor of the Church of Pentecost Ho SSNIT FLAT, Pastor Peter Adams have advised members to become bearers of peace as the country prepares for the December 7 general election, to help educate the public on the importance of sustainable reconciliation.

He was speaking in an interview with Adom News Correspondent Odehyeba Owusu Job when the church held its area week celebration.

The pastor admonished the church’s leadership to make peace message a central part of their sermon as any disruption in the political process would affect everybody regardless of political affiliation.

“I urge every church member to be a bearer of the peace message, how can you worship in a disrupted nation. Look at neighboring countries such as, Liberia, Sierra Leone where they have been affected by war, they wished it never happened but it did. The loss of lives, the psychological scars and the trauma they went through. They failed to appreciate the peace they were enjoying and urging all my church members to be agents of peace,” he preached.



He also seized the opportunity to call on heads of other churches to use their platforms to educate their members on the need to have peace before, during and after elections.

“Election is not about war, it’s about choice. The word of God is all about peace. We have had series of elections before. We have had elections in this country before so the pastors must use the opportunity they have to always talk about peace to their congregants. As we pursue our civil role it’s our responsibility to pursue the peace agenda as Christians,” he said.

He noted that, despite the positive role of social media, the youth should be guided to enable them use it in a positive way rather than using it for negative purposes.

Pastor Adams asked the youth not to allow themselves to be used as instrument to foment trouble, but rather be used as agent of peace.