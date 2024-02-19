As the nation gears up for a crucial general elections, some Ghanaians are already fed up with the two major political parties, the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

In the bustling streets of Accra, amidst the hustle and bustle, Ghanaians expressed their discontent and frustrations.

The Multimedia Group Limited’s grand launch of its election coverage initiative, christened the Election Headquarters for the English-speaking populace and ‘Kokromoti’ Power for the Akan speakers, serves as a rallying point for these voices.

From the corridors of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly to the vibrant hub of Kwame Nkrumah Circle, our team navigates the urban landscape, capturing the minds of the people.

Some Ghanaians have chosen not to vote as a silent protest against NDC and NPP.

This, they explained is because both political parties have been given the opportunity but has moved Ghana’s socio-economic development from bad to worse.

“Both NDC and NPP are cut from the same cloth. They don’t bring anything on board. We voted for them and here we are, disappointments everywhere,” some traders said.

Amidst their opinions, one prevailing sentiment stands out: dissatisfaction with the political establishment.

“We don’t expect much,” a trader lamented, echoing the disappointment of many.

Yet, amidst the doubt, there is a glimmer of hope — a determination to vote based on substantive issues rather than succumb to gestures from politicians come election time.

“The youth are being neglected. Basic needs are overlooked, opportunities are scarce. For me, this election holds greater significance. It must be inclusive,” a concerned youth said, revealing the urgent need for responsive governance.

As Ghana stands at the crossroads of its democratic journey, the voices of the disenfranchised echo through the corridors of power, demanding to be heard.

Watch attached video for more