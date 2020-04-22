The Christian Council of Ghana is set to hold a three-day national prayer and fasting session to pacify the land of Ghana.

In the wake of the increasing coronavirus cases in the country, the clergy is certain that seeking the face of God is the only way to savage the situation.

The programme is on the theme: “OH GOD, HEAL OUR LAND” and will be held on Friday, April 24 and ends on Sunday, April 26, 2020.

Chairman of the Christian Council of Ghana, Reverend Paul Boafo will lead the service and will be supported by Rev. Paul Frimpong Manso, Chairman of the Ghana Pentecostal and Christian Council (GPCC), Archbishop Nicolas Duncan Williams, leader of the National Association of Charismatic and Christian Churches (NACCC) and Most Rev. Philip Naameh, Ghana Catholic Bishops Conference (GCBC)