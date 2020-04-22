Ghanaian actress, Moesha Boduong, has caused a stir with a photo in which she was seen pumping petrol into her Range Rover at a fuel station.

Miss Boduong held the fuel pump herself to service her car.

She dazzled in a beautiful black and red shirt over a pair of blue shorts.

She shared the photo on her Instagram page with a caption which urged her fans to stay home.

However, some of the fans have raised health concerns over the photo and wondered why she would be serving herself at the fuel station.

Others also say she needed to be at home just as she was advising her fans to.