Black Stars midfield kingpin, Mubarak Wakaso, has dismissed reports of indiscipline among players during major tournaments.

Indiscipline at the camp of the Black Stars has been continuously reported.

Following Ghana’s exit from the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Egypt, it emerged that the players went to camp with their girlfriends.

This report has been strongly contested by the players.

Speaking exclusively to Asempa FM, the Jiangsu Suning F.C. midfielder said players only hear and read such reports when they are out of camp because they stay according to the protocols of the team.

“I am sometimes surprised at some of the stuff people put out there,” he said.

“When we go for camping, there is no indiscipline among players. We stay according to protocols.

“We only hear indiscipline among the players when we are not in camp which for me is not true. Every Black Stars player will tell you that.

“No player went to Egypt with the wife or girlfriend,” he added.