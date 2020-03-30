Actress Moesha Boduong has has virtually caused a traffic jam online after taking to her Instagram page to share a ‘lockdown dance’ video with her fans.

The video has Moesha dancing to Davido’s Risky song in which he featured Jamaican musician, Popcaan.

Ghana is currently experiencing a partial lockdown with restrictions placed on events and most outdoor activities, affecting many people in showbusiness greatly.

A number of Ghanaian celebrities such as Kuami Eugene who are used to spending time outdoors are obviously bored hence have been using innovative ways to interact with their fans.

Perhaps, this video is Moesha’s way of also giving her fans something to cheer about.

READ ALSO

The actress shared the video with the caption:

Boredom 😆I love to dance 😁when I’m bored !! Shirt.

Watch the video below: