Ghanaian music sensation Stonebwoy and his wife, Dr. Louisa have joined the latest dance craze on TikTok, known as the shwalabami dance.

This robotic-style movement has been spreading like wildfire across the platform, and the couple decided to give it a shot in an adorable video.

The footage captured their enthusiastic attempt at the viral dance challenge.

The shwalabami dance involves moving the shoulders and other body parts in a stiff, robotic manner, presenting a humorous challenge for Stonebwoy and Dr. Louisa.

Despite their earnest efforts, the couple struggled to synchronize their movements with the dance’s demands, resulting in a series of hilarious and awkward moments.

However, their laughter and smiles throughout the video showcased their enjoyment of the experience.

In the comments section, fans praised the couple for their playful spirit.

