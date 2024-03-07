Manchester United are in talks with Kobbie Mainoo over a new contract to reflect his first-team status, according to a report.

The 18-year-old has nailed down a role as a key player under Erik ten Hag this season, showing the maturity and composure of a player twice his age.

Mainoo most recently signed a fresh deal at Old Trafford in February 2023 running until 2027, but the Manchester Evening News reports initial discussions have taken place over an improved contract following his fine 2023/24 season so far.

Both United and the player’s camp are said to be not panicked over the situation as Mainoo would prefer to focus on the end to the campaign on the pitch and he has already triggered several performance-related add-ons and bonuses in his current contract. Talks are expected to accelerate over the summer.

The MEN’s report adds that Mainoo enjoys playing alongside veteran defensive midfielder Casemiro as this allows him to take up positions in more advanced areas.

Mainoo, who has made 18 senior appearances for United this term, recently praised under-fire manager Erik ten Hag for giving him the opportunity to make the step up from the youth-team setup.

“I am grateful that he has given me an opportunity to play for this club,” Mainoo said. “Also, what I appreciate is that he pushes you every day. He keeps pushing you and wants more and more and more from his players. I think that really helps you to develop quicker.”

Mainoo has been tipped to secure a place in Gareth Southgate’s England side for Euro 2024 and could be named in their squad for the upcoming March internationals against Belgium and Brazil. However, he is also eligible to represent Ghana, who have made no secret of their desire to bring him into their senior setup.

Randy Abbey, a member of the executive council of the Ghana FA, said in February: “The Ghana Football Association is interested in monitoring, attracting, and persuading all eligible talents for its various national teams.

“Kobbie is definitely one of these incredible talents, and the association would love to work with him and many like him at home and abroad.”