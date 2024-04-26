The ferocity of the North London derby will be the feature game in Round 35 of the Premier League season, which will see 10 matches played on Saturday 27 and Sunday 28 April 2024.

DStv is the only true home of football in Africa, offering a range and depth of action that no other rival can match.

DStv also offers a wide range of language options, including English original, Swahili, Ki-Swahili, Amharic, Pidgin, Twi, Luganda and Portuguese, while DStv Stream allows viewers to watch their favourite football live anywhere, any time.

Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal will meet at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday afternoon for the 195th North London derby, with Spurs chasing a place in next season’s UEFA Champions League and the Gunners looking to take a step closer to a potential Premier League title triumph.

The teams played out a cracking 2-2 draw in their meeting at the Emirates Stadium in September 2023, with Tottenham’s Son Heung-min twice pegging Arsenal back. Gunners manager Mikel Arteta acknowledges that Spurs, under counterpart Ange Postecoglou, will be tough opponents, especially in their own back yard.

“Obviously they have a new manager who has done really, really well and changed the vibe and everything around the club. It’s a different style as well, so [we need to] adapt to that, be ourselves and produce the performance that we need to beat them,” said the Spanish tactician.

Arsenal’s title rivals, Liverpool and Manchester City, will be in action on Saturday and Sunday respectively. The Reds will visit West Ham United, while the Citizens travel to the City Ground to face Nottingham Forest.

Forest are fighting against the threat of relegation and will be hungry to cause an upset, according to manager Nuno Espirito Santo – a tactician who famously masterminded some impressive Wolverhampton Wanderers and Tottenham Hotspur performances against the team in sky blue.

“City is going to be tough, we have no doubts about it. They’re a fantastic team, with a fantastic manager and fantastic players, the way they play. We have to prepare ourselves for it, but have the ambition to compete and win if it becomes possible,” said the Portuguese.

Other matches to look out for include Fulham and Crystal Palace meeting in a London derby; Manchester United hosting Burnley at Old Trafford; Everton host Brentford in a key match in their fight against relegation; Aston Villa will target a home win against Chelsea in Saturday’s late kick; and Sunday also offers up a South Coast derby between Bournemouth and Brighton & Hove Albion.

Don’t miss the best football action on DStv. Visit www.dstv.com to subscribe or upgrade, and join in on the excitement. And while you’re on the move, you can watch live action on DStv Stream.

Premier League broadcast details

All times CAT

Saturday 27 April

13:30: West Ham United v Liverpool – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League and SuperSport Maximo 2

16:00: Fulham v Crystal Palace – LIVE on SuperSport Variety 1

16:00: Manchester United v Burnley – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League and SuperSport Maximo 2

16:00: Newcastle United v Sheffield United – LIVE on SuperSport Variety 3

16:00: Wolverhampton Wanderers v Luton Town – LIVE on SuperSport Variety 2

18:30: Everton v Brentford – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League and SuperSport Maximo 2

21:00: Aston Villa v Chelsea – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League and SuperSport Maximo 2

Sunday 28 April

15:00: Bournemouth v Brighton & Hove Albion – LIVE on SuperSport Variety 3

15:00: Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League and SuperSport Maximo 2

17:30: Nottingham Forest v Manchester City – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League and SuperSport Maximo 2