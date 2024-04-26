Phil Foden became the 10th player to score 50 Premier League goals for Manchester City with his first strike at the Amex

Manchester City moved smoothly to within one point of Premier League leaders Arsenal with a game in hand after a routine victory over Brighton at the Amex Stadium.

What threatened to be a dangerous fixture was effectively over by the interval as City romped into a three-goal lead, moving ahead of Liverpool into second place and closing ominously on Arsenal.

Kevin de Bruyne’s first header in his 68 Premier League goals, a magnificent flying effort into the top corner, set City on their way before Phil Foden controversially doubled the advantage nine minutes layer.

Referee Jarred Gillett awarded City a free-kick despite Foden only appearing to slip, Brighton seeing insult added to injury as his resulting set-piece strike took a deflection off Pascal Gross to wrong-foot keeper Jason Steele.

Any hope of a Brighton comeback was extinguished after 34 minutes by a smooth Foden finish into the bottom corner, after the Seagulls had been caught in possession trying to play out from the back.

It was then simply a case of damage limitation for Roberto de Zerbi’s side but City extended their lead just after the hour when the ball ran away from Steele as he went into a challenge with Kyle Walker and Julian Alvarez was on hand to pounce.




RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR