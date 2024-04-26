Juventus hosting AC Milan in Turin will be a fine treat for fans of Serie A, as Round 34 of the current season is held from Friday 26 to Monday 29 April 2024.

Juventus and AC Milan, two powerhouses of Serie A, will cross swords at the Allianz Stadium in Turin on Saturday evening, with both teams chasing a key three points as they jostle for European places in the wake of Internazionale’s dominance at the top of the log.

The Bianconeri secured a hard-fought 1-0 win over a 10-man Rossoneri when the teams met at San Siro back in October, with Manuel Locatelli’s goal proving the difference. This time around, Milan manager Stefano Pioli wants his side to be ruthless and aggressive.

“We can impose ourselves more, and be clinical in attack,” noted Pioli. “These are not easy things, they are elements that require quality and determination, but I believe my players have these.”

The round also offers up the ‘Derby del Sole’ (derby of the sun) or ‘Derby del Sud (derby of the south), as Napoli host Roma at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona. The Giallorossi will chasing a league ‘double’ over the outgoing champions, having trumped the Partenopei 2-0 in Rome back in December.

Roma manager Daniele De Rossi has made a big impact on the team in dark red, with midfielder Leandro Paredes one of the players who has benfited the most under the club legend. The Argentine recently paid tribute to ‘DDR’.

“I have a lot more consistency at my club now, I feel better and that follows on for the national team,” he explained. “De Rossi gives me so much, because I think his idea of football is the best for me and I feel better every day.”

The round also features Internazionale hosting Torino at the San Siro, Lazio tackling Verona at the Stadio Olimpico, and Atalanta at home to Empoli – with La Dea’s Tuen Koopmeiners earning rave reviews which has seen him linked with heavyweight clubs such as Juve, Liverpool and Barcelona.

“My girlfriend and I love life in Italy, but for some clubs in England, I’d be willing to tolerate the rain! I hope that options arise that I can reflect on. And I also hope that Atalanta receives a good sum, because I had a wonderful time in Bergamo,” said the Dutch midfielder.

Serie A broadcast details

All times CAT

Friday 26 April

20:45: Frosinone v Salernitana – LIVE on SuperSport Football and SuperSport Maximo 360

Saturday 27 April

15:00: Internazionale v Torino – LIVE on SuperSport Football and SuperSport Maximo 360

15:00: Lecce v Monza – LIVE on SuperSport Variety 4

18:00: Juventus v AC Milan – LIVE on SuperSport Football and SuperSport Maximo 360

20:45: Lazio v Verona – LIVE on SuperSport Football and SuperSport Maximo 360

Sunday 28 April

15:00: Bologna v Udinese – LIVE on SuperSport Football and SuperSport Maximo 360

18:00: Atalanta v Empoli – LIVE on SuperSport Variety 4

18:00: Napoli v Roma – LIVE on SuperSport Football and SuperSport Maximo 360

20:45: Fiorentina v Sassuolo – LIVE on SuperSport Football and SuperSport Maximo 360

Monday 29 April

20:45: Genoa v Cagliari – LIVE on SuperSport Football and SuperSport Maximo 360