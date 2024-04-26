Arne Slot has said he hopes to take over from Jurgen Klopp as Liverpool manager at the end of the season.

Liverpool opened talks with Feyenoord on Wednesday about Slot’s potential appointment.

The Dutchman confirmed his interest in the job to ESPN before Feyenoord’s 3-1 league victory on Thursday against Go Ahead Eagles.

“It seems clear to me that I would like to work there,” Slot said.

“All I can say about it is that the clubs are in negotiations. I’m in the waiting room.”

He added that he was “confident” Liverpool and Feyenoord would be able to reach an agreement.

Slot, 45, led Feyenoord to the 2022-23 Eredivisie title and this season’s Dutch Cup, and he has previously been linked with Tottenham Hotspur and Leeds United.

Liverpool will have to negotiate a fee with Feyenoord if Slot is appointed, as he does not have a release clause for this summer.

There is one in his contract, but it cannot be activated until next year.

On Wednesday, Reds captain Virgil van Dijk said that Slot’s playing philosophy would suit the club, describing him as “one of the better Dutch coaches at the moment”.

It is believed that the attacking style of Slot’s teams, his personality and his ability to develop players are key factors in making him Liverpool’s preferred candidate.

He took over as Feyenoord manager in 2021 and confirmed his interest in managing in the Premier League when he was linked with Spurs in 2023.

Xabi Alonso was linked with the Anfield vacancy but announced in March that he would remain with Bayer Leverkusen, while Sporting Lisbon’s Ruben Amorim was also rumoured to be of interest.

Klopp has been in charge of the Reds since October 2015 but announced in January that he would be leaving at the end of the season.