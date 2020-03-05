Veteran actress, Akofa Edjeani, has descended on her colleague actress Moesha Buduong for blaming pioneer actors for setting a bad precedent for the film industry.

The celebrated actress described Miss Boduong’s comment as immature and disrespectful to all veteran actors.

She said “after reading Moesha’s comment, blaming the pioneer actors for setting a bad precedent, I realised she was being childish. She didn’t know what she was saying.”

Miss Budoung is reported to have said “I would want to talk based on my experience in the industry, all the things coming out now is as a result of what those who came before us did. They were happy just being on the screens and did not see the need to be paid for their works.

“There were times movie producers were using cars of their cast in their movies so it became a requirement. If you did not have a car, you would not get roles and interestingly, these actors were enjoying the fact that they were being used. I believe they had no idea a day like this was going to come.”

But Miss Edjeani, reacting to Moesha’s assertion, said her words about pacesetters in the film industry were unfortunate and should not be given any attention.

The mother of two told Miss Boduong to focus on her Sugar Daddy profession and stop criticising veteran actors for the woes of the film industry.

“She should rather stick to what she knows how to do best just as she said on CNN,” she told Miss Boduong.

The 51-year-old actress added that, Miss Boduong needs to acknowledge the effort of seasoned actors paving the way for the current generation.

She said “she should rather appreciate the effort of these pacesetters for paving the way. If we didn’t pave the way can she [Moesha] call herself an actress?”

“During our time, there was no industry, we have to sacrifice. Sometimes you’re not paid for your services. I used to walk to rehearsals and back just so we can have something going on and build the industry. We sacrificed so much for this generation,” she noted.

She admitted that issues about contracts signing are still persistent, explaining that, some producers and directors are still unable to adhere to their part of the agreement.

“The contract signing is still working yet payment for our services are delayed. She didn’t think through what she said, what she said was childish.

“In my era we had ethics and we loved what we did. We have passion for what we do and the industry at heart. The current generation of actors are benefiting from our hard work so she should be thanking us for that.

“I see some of this current generation of actors are only interested in receiving the status of fame and attention,” she said.

She has been in the movie industry for more than three decades beginning with TV Theatre on GTV. She followed up with the then series Ultimate Paradise and several movies.

The recent movies she has featured in are For Better, For Worse and Azali.