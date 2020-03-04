Nana Kwame Ampadu, one of Ghana’s greatest highlife legends, has debunked an accusation made against him for over four decades now.

The highlife legend was accused of using voodoo powers to weaken and possibly kill the seeming successful careers of colleague highlife musicians.

Nana Kwame Ampadu

Fellow highlife musicians, said to have been targeted by Nana Ampadu, included Amakye Dede and Abrekyeriba Kofi Sammy.

Amakye Dede

But, speaking about it in an interview with Abeiku Santana, Nana Ampadu, who is was too familiar with the accusations, denied using voodoo powers in his career. He also denied ‘bewitching’ fellow highlife legend Amakye Dede and Abrekyeriba Kofi Sammy.