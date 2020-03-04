Health Minister, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu, has revealed the government’s plans to set up a 100-bed capacity facility to serve as a quarantine centre for persons with suspected coronavirus infection.

Addressing a news conference on Wednesday, Mr Agyeman-Manu announced the centre will be ready within two weeks to deal with any possible outbreak.

He added Ghana has so far recorded 40 suspected cases of coronavirus which have all proven to be negative.

ALSO READ:

Meanwhile, he urged the public to stop hand shaking and also keep distance from people coughing, adding that people should avoid travelling to affected countries.

He further stressed dedicated contact lines have been given to the general public to report suspected cases of Covid-19.

“These numbers “0552222004, 0552222005, 05094977100, 0558439868 and 0800110555 are all toll-free numbers and text messages can be sent to the short code 199,” he said.