A scheduled Regional conference by the Lesbians, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender (LGBT) community in Ghana has suffered a setback due to stiff opposition from opinion leaders.

The conference, which was scheduled to take place from July 27 to 31, 2020 is under the auspices of the Pan Africa International Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Trans (LGBT) and Intersex Association.

Anti-gay groups and Christian bodies have sent signal it will seek a court injunction to prevent the conference from taking place in Ghana.

Kennedy Ohene Agyapong

ALSO READ

The position has resonated with many including outspoken Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong.

The law maker is lacing his boot for a mammoth demonstration against the gay conference he said, if allowed to happen, would corrupt the moral fiber of Ghana.

“Over my dead body; we won’t allow this conference to happen in this country,” he stated on Accra-based Oman FM.

Ken Agyapong said being gay is a choice but he will fight his own government if it decided to legalise it in Ghana.

Adwoa Gyasiwaa Agyeman