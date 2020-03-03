The Inter-Party Resistance Against the New Voter Register(IPRAN) is accusing the Electoral Commission (EC) of public deceit for claiming the current biometric voting system is obsolete.

The group claims manufacturers of the current system had confirmed the system is robust and can be used for the elections.

“The manufacturers have spoken. The current tried and tested BVDs and BVRs are robust and efficient. We commend the manufacturers for the speedy response to our enquiry,” General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia said at a press conference in Accra.

He indicated that the timely information provided by the suppliers of the biometric machines vindicates their position.

Mr Nketia added that, given the information uncovered, it is obvious the EC’s decision to obtain a new biometric voting system is to serve its pay masters ahead of the December 7 general election.

Below is the full statement: