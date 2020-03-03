Head of political news at Media General, Edward Kwabi has died.



He died Monday night in Accra at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital where he was on admission receiving treatment for a short ailment, family members confirmed Tuesday.



His colleagues were shocked about the sudden demise of the journalist who has been working with TV3 for over a decade.



Described by his boss as “very ambitious,” Mr Kwabi was made the Head of Political Desk of the synergised Media General newsroom a year ago having demonstrated the ability and experience for the post.



“Eddy was one of the most hardworking producers I have met; very passionate about his work and very ambitious. He was an excellence producer, especially of live events,” General Manager in-charge of News, Abraham Asare, said of the late Kwabi.



Mr Kwabi was among the presidential press corps involved in a deadly accident in August 2015 which led to the death of a young Ghanaian Times journalist, Samuel Nuamah.



The man, who is popularly referred to as The General in the Media General newsroom, joined the company in September 2012 as a broadcast journalist having previously done his internship and national service with the company.



He played various roles in the newsroom including producing news bulletins and events and serving as the news anchor for TV3 late-night news, News@10.



In 2017 when the company underwent restructuring, Mr Kwabi was made an editor.



Mr Kwabi had his secondary education at St. Martin’s High School and proceeded to Ghana Institute of Journalism in Accra where earned his Diploma and a first degree in Communication Studies.



In pursuit of higher education, he went back to the premier journalism institute to study for MA in Media Management and graduated in 2018.



Mr Kwabi left behind a wife and three children.