Curvaceous Nigerian-based Ghanaian actress, Juliet Ibrahim has caused a stir on social media with elegant photos to mark her 34th birthday today, March 3, 2020.

The actress took to the Landmark beach to take mermaid-themed photos to celebrate herself and praise God for moulding her graciously.

Queen Juju as she is affectionately called, is full of gratitude to God for being alive to witness an addition to her years.

Meanwhile, to celebrate her birthday last year, the mother of one, together with friends and family went canoeing in South Africa in a quest to conquer her on-water fears.