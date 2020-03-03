Residents of deprived Kwasankrom community in the Abura Asebu Kwamankese (AAK) District in the Central region have rejected an ultra-modern water pump costing GH¢ 20,000.00 built to provide the community with potable drinking water.

The rejection of the water pump by residents of Kwasankrom is said to be based on the fact that the District Chief Executive (DCE), Madam Felicia Aba Hagan and the Member of Parliament (MP) for the area, Elvis Morris Donkoh, are both from the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

For decades, the people of Kwansakrom-numbering about 500 inhabitants-drink water from a nearby stream full of impurities which serves as their main source of drinking water. They share the stream with their livestock.

Regretting her decision to construct the water pump for the community, the DCE instructed her team to lock the water pump with a padlock.

Mr Donkoh, MP for the constituency, on his part fumed about the behavior of the people of Kwasankrom and advised them to be focused on their development and not the political party they belong to.

“Whichever party that you belong to, whether National Democratic Congress, NPP or Convention People’s Party, the main focus of these political parties is to help our communities develop so if NPP is in power, join hands for the development of the community,” he fumed.

In all, five deprived communities benefited from the water pump projects. They were Old Odonase, Asebufokrom, Perekyerekye, Adukwakrom and Kwansakrom.

