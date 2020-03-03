Volta Regional Minister, Dr Archibald Letsa, is appealing to residents within Sogakope and the Volta Regional enclave to make information that can lead to the arrest of the Sogakope South Assemblyman’s killers available.

According to him, the District Security Council (DISEC), the Assembly and the police in the area are committed to ensuring the perpetrators are brought to book but with the effective collaboration of the residents.

Speaking on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem, Tuesday, he said they will be swift in ensuring justice is served once vital information is provided.

He assured residents, who provide the needed information, will be given maximum protection while information is utilised to its maximum.

Meanwhile, he urged the residents to remain calm, adding that DISEC will continue to engage them till the matter is resolved.

Mr Marcus Mawutor Adzahli, alias Mac Greenline, who was the Assemblyman for Sogakope South Electoral Area was shot dead at his residence around 1: am on Sunday by some eight unknown assailants.

Mr Adzahli and his wife were found in a pool of blood when residents got to the scene and rushed them to the Sogakofe District Hospital where Mr Adzahli was confirmed dead.