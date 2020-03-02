The sister of the late Assembly Member for Sogakope South electoral area has narrated the sorrowful murder of his brother, Marcus Mawutor Adzahli.

Speaking on the murder of her brother to host Captain Smart on the Dwaso Nsem morning show Monday, she recounted how cries for help from neighbours and the police force to come to the aid of her now deceased brother went unanswered.

According to her, having been held at gunpoint and instructed by the assailants to get back into her room, she called an immigration officer friend of hers who also informed the police of the ongoing incident.

“I was in my room when I heard some people trying to break into my brother’s room, I went out and saw some men in black who pointed their guns at me and ordered that I get back into my room which I did. I, however, informed an immigration officer friend of mine who also informed the police commander of the area,” she said.

After a long delay by the police in their response to the scene, she decided to call for help from neighbours, but that too fell on deaf ears as the neighbours declined to help for fear of their lives.

The seven months old pregnant sister of the late Mr Adzahli, who sustained a stab wound in a brawl with the assailants, escaped into a nearby bush through a backdoor to seek for help from passers by.

“After escaping through another door, I run through a nearby bush to get help from passers by. I had seen a car with blue lights and just as I was about to get to the car I had a call and was told the police had arrived in the house,” she added.

Upon getting back to the house, she met three police officers and an immigration officer who prevented her from entering her brother’s room because her brother was already dead.

Speaking further she said one thing that baffled her was the fact that, no one saw the assailants flee the house after killing her brother.