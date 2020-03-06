Three persons, believed to be have knowledge of the murder of Assembly Member for Sogakope South Electoral area, Marcus Mawutor Adzahli, have been arrested.

The suspects, said to be between the ages of 18 and 27 years, are reportedly part of a large squad of criminals responsible for series of criminal activities in Sogakope.

According to Joy News, the suspects have been transferred from Sogakope to Ho to assist with investigations.

Background

Mr Adzahli, Assembly Member for Sogakope South Electoral area, was murdered Sunday dawn by some assailants numbering about eight.

The armed assailants allegedly used cement blocks to destroy the assembly member’s burglar-proof doors before entering his room.

Witnesses account has it that the attackers shot Mr Adzahli several times, leading to his death.

Mr Adzahli’s wife and child, who also sustained injuries in the attack, have since been treated and discharged from the hospital.