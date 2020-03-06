A photo of an empty seat reserved for former President John Mahama at the Independence Day celebration in Kumasi is trending on social media.

The seat with the name of Mr Mahama pasted on it is placed beside former President John Agyekum Kufuor.

Many have been wondering the whereabouts of Mr Mahama when Ghana is marking its 63rd birthday on March 6, 2020.

Former President Mahama’s seat

The former President, who is also the flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), is on a campaign tour dubbed: ‘Speak Out’, hence could explain his absence.

However, a report by Nhyira FM’s Kofi Asante-Enin indicates that, no member of the NDC was also spotted at the event.

He noted that, seats allocated for the opposition party at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi is still empty.

Kofi Asante-Enin could not explain the rationale behind the seeming boycott of the event which is taking place for the first time in the Ashanti Regional capital.

This will be the second time the Independence Day parade is being held outside Accra and the first in the Ashanti region under the theme ‘Consolidating Our Gains’.

Last year the event came off in Tamale in the Northern Region.