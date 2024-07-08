The Assemblyman for Mempeasem, a suburb of Bole in the Bole District of the Savannah region Abu Hassan, says there is a need for increased Police presence to address growing insecurity in the town.

This comes after the body of a middle-aged man was found in a school building with his head and manhood chopped off.

He noted that, residents are currently calm due to speculation that the victim may not be a native of Bole.

Speaking on the JoyNews AM show, he said, “What we need from the government and also from the IGP is very serious support. We are running a police deficit in Bole here. We need more men, and if it would take us to get military intervention in this matter, we would be happy.”

He mentioned that the Bole Wura has authorised the assembly to organise community watch groups to patrol the electoral areas.

Mr Hassan also noted that there is currently a self-imposed curfew where people are indoors from 8 to 9 p.m.

“The people of Bole are in fear and panic; we do not have the sound mind to go to the farm. People do not even go to the farm because they fear that when they go to their farms, somebody might kill them”.

Also, Member of Parliament for Bole-Bamboi, Yusif Sulemana, has called for immediate action from the security services to address the recent killings.

Speaking via Zoom on the JoyNews AM Show, he said, “It is when the person is killed and identified as being native that is where you sometimes feel tension. But for me, it doesn’t matter whether the person is a native or a stranger. What is happening is unnecessary; what is happening is cruel; what is happening is unacceptable.”

“And all hands must be on deck so that we are able to resolve it. Let’s not forget that today is Bole, tomorrow is Wa, the next time is Accra, and the next time is other places in this country. So, I think that the military, the police, and those who have what it takes to be able to nip this situation in the bud should do it and do it fast so that it doesn’t escalate and create more problems for us.”

