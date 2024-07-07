A viral CCTV video has captured the shocking moment a teenage maid urinated in her employer’s mug in the kitchen.

According to the madam who released the video, the housemaid was recently employed and given a room that is ensuite.

However, she decided to urinate inside the kitchen using her madam’s mug, after which she emptied it into the cooking sink.

Unbeknownst to the maid, her madam was monitoring the CCTV in real time when she saw the sight.

Upon confrontation, the maid broke down in tears and begged to be spared.

The employer also mentioned that she pays the maid more money than she is supposed to, the reason she is shocked by her act of wickedness.

Watch video below: