The sponsors of Chef Smith’s recent cook-a-thon event have reacted to his public admission of falsifying processes and documentation in his attempt to set a Guinness World Record for the longest cooking marathon.

Chef Smith admitted to the fraudulent actions during a meeting with the management of Amadia Shopping Center, where the cook-a-thon was held.

In his confession, he revealed that his motivation stemmed from a desire for personal fame and media attention.

Following this revelation, Chef Smith issued a heartfelt apology to the Chief Executive Officer of Amadia Shopping Center, the event’s management team, and all supporters involved.

In response to Chef Smith’s apology, the sponsors have expressed disappointment over the misconduct but acknowledged Chef Smith’s decision to come forward and apologize.

“While we are deeply disheartened by the discovery of these fraudulent actions, we recognize and appreciate Chef Smith’s willingness to admit his mistakes and offer a public apology,” the sponsors stated.

“Our support was rooted in a shared vision to celebrate culinary excellence and inspire the community. We remain committed to these values and will continue to uphold integrity in all our endeavours.”

The sponsors also commended the swift intervention by the authorities and thanked the media and public for their understanding and support.

They disclosed their intention to be more transparent and ethical when next they sponsor events.