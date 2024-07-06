Chef Ebenezer Smith, also known as Chef Smith has rendered an unqualified apology to Ghanaians following revelations that his Guinness World Record(GWR) certificate is fake.

In an interview on Accra-based GHOne TV, Chef Smith said he was sorry for lying to the entire and the world.

The chef who could not control his emotions broke down in tears and went on his knees on live TV to render the apology.

“I render a very big apology on this big platform and I apologise to the world that I am so sorry and I don’t deserve to live. I was only chasing after a livelihood and now this embarrassment has come upon me,” he said amidst tears.

On Tuesday July 2, 2024, Chef Smith held a press conference at La Palm Beach Hotel to announce his record-breaking feat for the longest cooking individual marathon.

However, GWR said it has no record of such an application or attempt from the Ghanaian chef.

Amidst public backlash on deceit, Chef Smith’s manager, Benny said the certificate was not fake, insisting they received a confirmation mail from GWR.

Watch a snippet of the interview shared on X by GHOne TV below:

