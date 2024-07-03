Ghanaian Chef Smith’s recent announcement of breaking the world record for the longest cooking marathon has come under scrutiny.

In an official statement, Guinness World Records (GWR) said it did not receive any application from Chef Smith for the record attempt.

On Tuesday July 2, 2024, Chef Smith held a press conference at La Palm Beach Hotel to announce his record breaking feat.

However, GWR said it has no record of such an application or attempt from the Ghanaian chef.

Madalyn Bielfeld, the PR Manager at Guinness World Records Limited set the record straight.

“We have not received an application from him for this attempt. The longest cooking marathon (individual) is 119 hours, 57 minutes, and 16 seconds, achieved by Alan Fisher (Ireland) in Matsue, Shimane, Japan, from 28 September to 3 October 2023” she said.

When questioned about potential legal action against Chef Smith, Bielfeld responded, “We cannot comment on this at this point.”

The situation remains unclear, and it appears that Chef Smith’s claim to the Cook-a-thon title is not verified by the official record-keeping body.

Below is the statement from GRW

