National Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has dismissed reports on the resignation of Member of Parliament for Okere, Dan Botwe as the Chairman of Dr Mahamudu Bawumia’s Campaign.

According to him, the reports are fake and must be ignored.

There has been a rife rumour that the former Minister for Local Government and Regional Decentralisation has been sidelined in the campaign and intends to tender his resignation soon.

But speaking on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem Tuesday, Nana B as he is popularly known said Mr Botwe is actively involved in the campaign to secure the flagbearer, Dr Bawumia’s victory on December 7.

“It is not true Dan Botwe has been sidelined or resigned from the campaign. He has been very pivotal and the only time he was absent was during a recent which he sought permission likewise the National Chairman so I don’t know where people are getting those information from. There has been no confusion in the campaign and after the NEC meeting, Dr Bawumia will resume his tour,” he stated.

Listen to Nana B in the audio below:

