Trade and Industry Minister, Kobina Tahir (K.T) Hammond is poised to present a legislative instrument before Parliament aimed at regulating cement prices.

This is despite a boycott by cement manufacturers during a stakeholder meeting on Monday, July 1.

The move comes amidst growing concerns over escalating cement prices, which have surged to an average of GH¢105 per bag.

In response, the government initiated steps to curb these increases through legislative measures.

Initially, a meeting was scheduled between Minister KT Hammond and key stakeholders in the cement industry to discuss the legislative instrument.

However, representatives from major cement manufacturers such as GHACEM, Dangote, CBI, Cimaf, and Diamond Cement opted to boycott the meeting.

The boycott was reportedly triggered by the unexpected presence of the media at the Ministry’s premises. Cement industry representatives expressed disappointment and dissatisfaction, asserting that the meeting was intended to be a private, closed-door session.

Despite the manufacturers’ withdrawal, Minister KT Hammond proceeded with the meeting, including addressing journalists present.

He reiterated his commitment to safeguarding the state’s interests and defended the decision to involve the media, despite the manufacturers’ objections.

The legislative instrument has sparked political controversy, with the National Democratic Congress (NDC) criticising it as indicative of the Akufo-Addo-led government’s neglect towards Ghanaian citizens.

Additionally, consumer rights organization Cuts International condemned the instrument, urging Parliament to reject it upon presentation.

