Trades and Industry Minister, KT Hammond, says he will disregard the Chamber of Cement Manufacturers petition to delay the implementation of a legislative instrument to regulate cement prices.

KT Hammond insists that the law is essential to prevent a cartel of manufacturers from exploiting the public.

Under the proposed LI, cement manufacturers could face up to three years in jail for violations.

Despite opposition from the Minority in Parliament and various interest groups, the Minister remains resolute.

Speaking on JoyNews’ PM Express, the minister explained that he has made multiple attempts to engage the manufacturers in good faith, but to no avail, hence the decision to enforce the law to ensure fair pricing.

“I intend to ignore the petition. I am working in the interest of the good people of Ghana and not in the interest of cement manufacturing companies,” he added.

Mr. Kobina Tahir Hammond stressed that although the manufacturers were not consulted during the drafting of the L.I., he had consistently had conversations with them on the need to be transparent about pricing.

“I didn’t have to consult them in drafting the L.I., I warned them consistently that they couldn’t do what they’re doing [raising prices]. I consulted with them several times in my office, I told them what I wanted. I wanted them to be transparent, for there to be a reduction.

“I was told they said I couldn’t do it. On a simple matter of price publication and self-regularisation, I have been going on and on…it gets to a point when something has to be done, and what has to be done for me within the law is to go to Parliament,” the Trade Minister said.

According to him, he is hopeful that the bill to regulate cement prices will be passed soon. He aims to lay the legislative instrument in Parliament and secure its passage before the current session expires.

“I have given the bill to my leader, the Majority Leader to get it laid and I expect that within 21 days it should become law.

By Thursday or Friday, it should be laid. I have a funny feeling that on this occasion they won’t battle me because if you battle me on this, you are battling the good people of Ghana,” he added.

