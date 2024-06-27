A recent interview has ignited a heated exchange between Jadon, manager of artiste, Larruso and renowned sound engineer, Martinson Ampadu also known as Kulubayo, over the mixing and mastering of ‘Killy Killy’ banger.

Kulubayo’s interview on 3FM has stirred controversy, as he claims he was not sufficiently appreciated for his contribution to the track.

Kulubayo asserted that, he played a pivotal role in the success of the song as he solely did the critical sound engineering behind the scenes.

“The engineer gives birth to the song,” he said, explaining that the quality of his mixing and mastering made the track pleasant to the ear and contributed to its popularity.

He also revealed he wrote some of the lyrics and recorded a low tempo of his voice for the hook.

Despite the song garnering over 1.9 million views, Kulubayo expressed frustration that his role was not acknowledged, rather, the manager gives credit to another famous sound engineer who did not work on the track.

He believes that proper recognition would have elevated his career, but instead, he feels sidelined and unappreciated.

Kulubayo also revealed that he was paid just GHS 100 for his work on the track, a sum he deemed insufficient given the song’s success.

He further accused Larruso’s team of exploiting his loyalty by having him mix and master other tracks, often for free, without giving him due credit.

In response during a phone conversation, Larruso’s manager, Jadon defended their actions, arguing that they had not been involved in recent interviews where they could have publicly appreciated Kulubayo’s contributions.

He cautioned the sound engineer against airing their internal disputes in public forums, suggesting that such actions could harm their professional relationship and the artist’s image.