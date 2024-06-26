The National Democratic Congress(NDC) has announced the members for its National Zongo Caucus Wing.

The wing comprises of leadership for various committees and directorates.

The appointees include former Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu and former Minority Chief Whip, Muntaka Mubarak and Asutifi South MP, Collins Dauda will serve on the working committee to be chaired by NDC’s immediate past National Vice Chairman, Alhaji Said Sinare.

This was contained in a statement issued by the National Zongo Caucus coordinator, Alhaji Mohammed Mamah.

The statement explained that, the appointment was made after extensive consultations and deliberations with the approval of the Functional Executive Committee (FEC).

Below is the full list: