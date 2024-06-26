Romania finished top of Group E as they and Slovakia reached the last 16 at Euro 2024 with an entertaining draw in Frankfurt.

Ondrej Duda gave Slovakia a 24th-minute lead when he got in behind the Romanian defence to power in a header from Juraj Kucka’s pinpoint cross.

Both sides showed plenty of attacking intent, and Romania equalised before half-time as Razvan Marin fired a ferocious penalty into the top corner after David Hancko fouled Ianis Hagi in the box.

They finished top, with Belgium second in the group after a draw with Ukraine, who were eliminated.

Slovakia advance as one of the best third-placed sides and could face England in the last 16.

Confirmation of their opponents will come after the final Group F fixtures which take place this evening (20:00 BST).

It was the first time in Euros history that all four teams within a single group have finished on the same points.