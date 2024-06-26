The Cape Coast Teaching Hospital (CCTH) has resumed haemodialysis services following a temporary suspension announced on June 14, 2024.

The suspension was due to quality issues identified within the Haemodialysis Unit, which necessitated immediate action to ensure the safety and well-being of patients.

Management at CCTH says it worked diligently to address and rectify the issues to ensure that all services meet the highest standards of quality care.

The hospital acknowledged the critical nature of haemodialysis services for patients with kidney-related conditions and prioritised swift resolution of the problems.

Public Relations Officer, Frederick Nyankah expressed gratitude to clients and the general public for their patience and support during the suspension period.

“We apologize for any inconvenience this suspension may have caused. The Cape Coast Teaching Hospital remains committed to ensuring high-quality healthcare delivery to the people of Ghana,” he stated.

The hospital assured all stakeholders that it remains dedicated to providing top-tier medical services and will continue to monitor and improve its operations to prevent future disruptions.

