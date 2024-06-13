Kidney patients who visited the Renal Unit at the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital in the Central region have expressed frustration following the unit’s closure.

The closure, which occurred unexpectedly this week, has left many patients uncertain about their ongoing treatment.

Hospital officials cited routine maintenance as the reason for the closure.

Patients who spoke to JoyNews on June 13 expressed deep distress over the shutdown.

“We had to come for dialysis and unfortunately, we came to the unit and then we were informed that it has been closed for services. For now, we don’t know the details but all we know is that it is as a result of technical challenges,” he said.

He said he now has to travel to either Takoradi or Accra for treatment at a higher cost.

On June 1, the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) announced the commencement of a six-month free dialysis support programme for renal patients from June to December 2024.

The support, as explained in a statement released by the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) noted that beneficiaries of the dialysis programme have been divided into two categories – Vulnerable groups [patients aged below 18 and above 60] and persons aged 18 to 59 years.

According to the Scheme, “patients under 18 and above 60 years will receive all eight free dialysis per sessions per month” with a cumulative cost estimated to be approximately GH₵ 2.3 million.

Despite the initiative, nearly a week ago, some patients at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital in Kumasi said they are yet to benefit from the programme.

According to a patient, since the announcement, each time he attends a dialysis session, he was made to pay.

Speaking to JoyNews’ Nana Boakye Yiadom, he explained that when he visited the hospital and inquired about the free dialysis, he was told that the hospital had yet to receive a notice to commence the implementation.

